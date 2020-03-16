Kochi

Elderly man murdered by neighbour in Pulimel

A 73-year-old man was murdered by his neighbour at Pulimel, near Nooranad, on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Bhaskaran, 73, of Pulimel. The Nooranad police have arrested Shyam Sunder in connection with the case. The police said that the accused had slit the victim’s throat using a knife.

According to the police, the accused was mentally unstable.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m.

The police said that victim and his wife Shanthamma were at the backyard of their house.

Sudden attack

The accused, whose house is only 100 m away, arrived at the place all of a sudden and attacked him.

Shanthamma also sustained injuries in the attack and was admitted to a hospital, said an official.

The police took Shyam into custody from his house following a tussle.

