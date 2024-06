An elderly man from Perumbavoor en route to the Himalayas died in Prayagraj reportedly due to heatwave. The deceased was identified as Unnikrishnan Nair, 58.

While confirming the death, the Perumbavoor municipal authorities said information was not yet forthcoming on when the body would be brought back.

