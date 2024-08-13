Elderly man arrested on charge of attempt to murder in Angamaly

An elderly man accused of attempting to murder his neighbour has been arrested by the Angamaly police.

The arrested is Mathai, 75, of Angamaly. The incident took place on Monday evening. According to the police, he brutally beat up his neighbour Vineesh who was left with a wounded head.

Sexual abuse

A man accused of sexually abusing a woman after promising to marry her has been arrested by the Aluva police.

The arrested is Pranav Prakash, 24, of Kollam. The two had met over social media and then “fell in love”, said the police. He allegedly sexually abused the woman in a lodge in Aluva and other places.

The complaint was lodged in May following which Pranav had gone into hiding and stopped using his mobile phone, said the police. He was eventually nabbed from Bengaluru. Incidentally, he was also an accused in a human trafficking case registered by the Kollam East police.

KAAPA invoked

The Ernakulam Rural police have invoked the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act against a father-son duo.

The accused are Vinod, 52, of Njarakkal, and son Vijith, 25. Vinod has been externed from the rural district limits for six months, while Vijith has been asked to appear before the Munambam Deputy Superintendent of Police on all Sundays for a year.

Ernakulam Range Deputy Inspector General Putta Vimaladitya issued relevant orders based on a report submitted by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena. The duo was already involved in numerous criminal cases under the Njarakkal police station limits when they got involved in another case in March leading to the invocation of KAAPA.

