GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elderly man arrested on charge of attempt to murder in Angamaly

Updated - August 13, 2024 08:01 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An elderly man accused of attempting to murder his neighbour has been arrested by the Angamaly police.

The arrested is Mathai, 75, of Angamaly. The incident took place on Monday evening. According to the police, he brutally beat up his neighbour Vineesh who was left with a wounded head.

Sexual abuse

A man accused of sexually abusing a woman after promising to marry her has been arrested by the Aluva police.

The arrested is Pranav Prakash, 24, of Kollam. The two had met over social media and then “fell in love”, said the police. He allegedly sexually abused the woman in a lodge in Aluva and other places.

The complaint was lodged in May following which Pranav had gone into hiding and stopped using his mobile phone, said the police. He was eventually nabbed from Bengaluru. Incidentally, he was also an accused in a human trafficking case registered by the Kollam East police.

KAAPA invoked

The Ernakulam Rural police have invoked the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act against a father-son duo.

The accused are Vinod, 52, of Njarakkal, and son Vijith, 25. Vinod has been externed from the rural district limits for six months, while Vijith has been asked to appear before the Munambam Deputy Superintendent of Police on all Sundays for a year.

Ernakulam Range Deputy Inspector General Putta Vimaladitya issued relevant orders based on a report submitted by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena. The duo was already involved in numerous criminal cases under the Njarakkal police station limits when they got involved in another case in March leading to the invocation of KAAPA.

Related Topics

crime / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.