Elderly man allegedly assaulted by migrant worker dies

November 20, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KOCHI

An elderly man who was in a critical state after being allegedly assaulted by a migrant worker in Aluva died on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Thoombala Badharudheen, 78, of Chowara. The accused, Manoj Sahu, 29, was arrested on the same night and has been remanded since then. The police said Sahu was a drug addict.

Badharudheen was allegedly hit on his head using a log by the accused who broke into the house on the night of August 7. He was sleeping while being attacked. Badharudheen, a retired BSNL official, underwent multiple surgeries and was under critical care with oxygen support.

Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath has sought financial assistance for the family of the deceased. He said the family was in financial crisis after spending a fortune on Badharudheen’s treatment.

