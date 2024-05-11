Elderly man allegedly abandoned by family rescued

A bed-ridden elderly man was rescued from a rented house at Eroor near Thripunithura on May 11 (Saturday) after he was reportedly abandoned by his son.

Shanmughan, 68, was rescued after the house owner found that he was alone in the house. The police said Ajith, his son, and family members had vacated the house on Thursday, while leaving his father at the house alone. A case has been registered against Ajith, a cab driver, under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

Shanmughan was shifted to the palliative care ward of Government Taluk Hospital, Thripunithura. Health Minister Veena George said he would be offered adequate treatment and care. Health workers from the hospital, who reached Shanmughan’s house to shift the senior citizen, found him in a weak condition as he had not eaten anything for over 24 hours.

The incident came to light when the house owner found that Ajith along with his wife and children had left the place with their belongings without informing him. He had been asking Ajith to vacate the house after rental arrears had started piling up. He realised that Shanmughan was inside after finding light in his room.

A native of Adimali, Idukki, Shanmughan was staying with his son in a rented house at Chakkaraparambu before they shifted to Eroor. The police said Ajith had refused to permit his two sisters to take care of their father, and they had lodged a complaint against him. When contacted, he reportedly told the police that he was in Velankanni and would collect his father on his return.

The State Human Rights Commission has asked the police to initiate a probe into the incident and submit a report within 10 days.