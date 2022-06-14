Elderly in capital complain of neglect and disrespect

42% feel neglected whereas 41% say they are denied a respectful treatment

About 42% of elders in Thiruvananthapuram have found neglect as the biggest means of abuse followed by disrespect (41%), and verbal abuse (26%).

Besides, 43% were convinced that the abuse of the elderly is prevalent in the society. This was one of the many findings of the national report ‘Bridge the Gap: Understanding Elder Needs’, released by HelpAge India, a charity organisation working for the welfare of the elderly for nearly half a century, on the eve of the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day observed on June 15.

The report was based on the response from 4,399 elderly and 2,200 young caregivers drawn from 22 cities across the country.

In terms of the abuse of the elderly, Thiruvananthapuram at 12% fared badly than the national average of 10% with only six other States faring even worse. In 42% cases, spouses were the perpetrators followed by other relatives, 38%, son-in-law, 21%, son, 17%, and daughter-in-law and daughter 4% each.

Among the victims, 33% each responded by scolding the abusers and stop talking to the family while 25% cried ending up depressed and another 25% simply went out for peace of mind. However, Thiruvananthapuram was one of the best performing cities when it came to awareness about redressal mechanism in the face of abuse, as only 10.50% elderly were ignorant about it compared to the national average of 46% with only Leh above it with 9%.

Notwithstanding the abuse, 88% of the elders surveyed in Thiruvananthapuram felt included in the decision making at home. Shockingly, 61% of the elders had no health insurance. Unsurprisingly, 55% of the elders cited better health insurance as their top priority when asked about their aspirations for improved health while 43% felt the need for better public geriatric healthcare facilities and 34% called for better support at home.

When it came to their safety and security, 49% wanted elderly friendly public transport, 44% quick and reliable on-call service, and 40% prioritised elderly friendly roads and buildings. With 92% elderly feeling safe in their locality, Thiruvananthapuram fared better than the national average of 89%.

Only 51.50% of the elderly in Thiruvananthapuram claimed financial security as against the national average oof 59.50%, leaving the city a lowly 14th among the 22 cities. Among the financially insecured, 58% cited lack of savings as the reason followed by inadequate pension and expenses overshooting savings or income cited by 37% and 30% respectively.

Out of the 71% elders who felt that their families were not spending enough time with them, 48% attributed it to busy work schedule and 27% to nuclear families. Though 66% of the elders lived with their families, 59% wanted more time with them.

Though only 32.5% elderly used smart phones, nearly all of them did online bank transactions, while 25% browsed social and 24% paid utility bills using their phones.

Joint aches and pain topped among the health issues faced by the elderly as 68% reported it followed by diabetes by 50%, gastrointestinal issues by 31%, and hypertension by 26%. However, only 1% complained of non-access to healthcare while 78% had access.