Elanthoor murders: police start evidence collection with three accused

Body parts of two women recovered from house compound; police focus on scene reconstruction using effigy

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the twin murders, suspected to be human sacrifice, started collecting evidence on Saturday along with all three accused at the house at Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta, the scene of the crime.

Body parts of Padmam, 52, and Rosli, 49, allegedly killed in June and September respectively, were recovered from the sprawling compound of the house belonging to Bhagaval Singh and wife Laila, the second and third accused in the case.

Two Belgian Malinois cadaver dogs, named Maya and Murphy, from Kochi have been taken along to assist the police team in the evidence collection. Cadaver dogs are known for their ability to pick up the scent of human remains. Forensic experts have also been roped in.

Three spots dug up

“The focus of our operation is on scene reconstruction using an effigy. We will dig up the compound only if needed. The operation may last till Sunday,” said a senior officer. Notwithstanding, three spots were being dug following cue from the dogs.

While the police have no evidence of more victims, they are still examining the compound, in the officer’s words, “to not leave any stone unturned.” That Mohammed Shafi, aka Rasheed, the prime accused and the master conspirator in the case, has targeted vulnerable women whose disappearance may not even result in missing person complaints has prompted police to look beyond such complaints registered in police stations across the State.

Meanwhile, Shafi continues to remain defiant and stonewall police interrogation. “At no point has he cooperated with the investigation. We had to gather hard evidence every time and challenge him with it (to make him talk),” the officer said.

Delay in post-mortem

The delay in post-mortem examination remains another area of concern though police maintain that it will have little impact on the probe. While the post-mortem of body parts of Padmam had taken more than 48 hours, that of Rosli’s body parts, which are older, is expected to take even longer. It is said that even the cleaning of the body parts of Rosli may take days.

The house and the road leading to it saw huge crowds with people from far and wide assembling from morning itself. The police had a tough time controlling the crowd even as the arrival of the accused was marked with protests by political party outfits.