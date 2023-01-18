ADVERTISEMENT

Elanthoor human sacrifice case: police to file second chargesheet on Jan. 21

January 18, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Investigation Team probing two alleged human sacrifice cases at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta will file the second chargesheet before the Judicial First Class Magistrate, Perumbavoor, on January 21.

The first chargesheet was submitted before the Judicial First Class Magistrate, Ernakulam, on January 6. While the first chargesheet was related to the murder of Padmam, a lottery vendor from Ponnurunni in Ernakulam, the second chargesheet will throw light on the alleged murder of Rosili, a resident of Kalady, near Angamaly.

Mohammed Shafi, a resident of Perumbavoor, is the prime accused and Bhagaval Singh, a traditional healer from Elanthoor, and wife, Laila, were the second and third accused respectively. The alleged human sacrifices took place at the house of the couple last year. The accused have been charged, among other things, with murder, rape, conspiracy, abduction, destruction of evidence, and disrespect to dead body.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The first victim had gone missing on June 6 and the second on September 26. Missing cases were registered by the Kalady police in Ernakulam Rural and the Kadavanthra police in Kochi city on August 17 and September 27 respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US