Elanthoor human sacrifice case: police to file second chargesheet on Jan. 21

January 18, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Special Investigation Team probing two alleged human sacrifice cases at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta will file the second chargesheet before the Judicial First Class Magistrate, Perumbavoor, on January 21.

The first chargesheet was submitted before the Judicial First Class Magistrate, Ernakulam, on January 6. While the first chargesheet was related to the murder of Padmam, a lottery vendor from Ponnurunni in Ernakulam, the second chargesheet will throw light on the alleged murder of Rosili, a resident of Kalady, near Angamaly.

Mohammed Shafi, a resident of Perumbavoor, is the prime accused and Bhagaval Singh, a traditional healer from Elanthoor, and wife, Laila, were the second and third accused respectively. The alleged human sacrifices took place at the house of the couple last year. The accused have been charged, among other things, with murder, rape, conspiracy, abduction, destruction of evidence, and disrespect to dead body.

The first victim had gone missing on June 6 and the second on September 26. Missing cases were registered by the Kalady police in Ernakulam Rural and the Kadavanthra police in Kochi city on August 17 and September 27 respectively.