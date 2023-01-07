Elanthoor human sacrifice case: police file first charge sheet

January 07, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Special Investigation Team probing the two alleged human sacrifice cases at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta filed the first charge sheet before the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court 8, Ernakulam, on Saturday.

The charge sheet was in the case related to the alleged murder of a lottery vendor from Tamil Nadu. It runs into 1,600 pages with 166 witness statements, 147 evidences, and 307 evidential documents. C. Jayakumar, Central Assistant Commissioner, filed the charge sheet.

Mohammed Shafi, a resident of Perumbavoor, is the prime accused and Bhagaval Singh, a traditional healer from Elanthoor, and wife Laila were the second and third accused respectively. The alleged human sacrifices took place at the house of the couple last year.

The accused have been charged among other things with murder, rape, conspiracy, abduction, destruction of evidence, disrespect to dead body. The charge sheet also has reference to suspected cannibalism with utensils suspected of having used to cook the flesh of the victim being cited as evidence. Among the other major evidences were the weapons used for the alleged murder, CCTV footages, and ornaments stolen from the victim.

Shafi has been arraigned as the key conspirator who other than money, derived pleasure from inflicting brutality. The other two accused are charged of being part of the crime for deriving wealth and property through alleged human sacrifices. The charge sheet accused Shafi of suggesting the human sacrifice.

“The second charge sheet on the murder of the other victim will be filed within the next 10 days. With the trial set to get under way, we don’t want to comment on things like whether the accused had cooked the body of the victim or not,” said a senior official associated with the investigation.

Missing organs of the two victims had triggered multiple theories, including organ trafficking and consumption of the cooked flesh of the victims by the accused.

The first victim had gone missing on June 6, and the second on September 26. Missing cases were registered by the Kalady police in Ernakulam Rural and the Kadavanthra police in Kochi city on August 17 and September 27 respectively.

It was the probe into the missing of the second victim that revealed the gory chain of incidents steeped in superstition that led to the alleged barbaric killing of both the women. According to the police, Shafi, a former rape accused, had arranged the women after convincing the other two accused that human sacrifice would help improve their wealth and prosperity.

The police had since then recovered body parts from multiple pits dug in the compound of the house at Elanthoor. DNA test lasting over days had confirmed the identity of the victims.