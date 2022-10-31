Elanthoor case: victim’s son now writes to Collector

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 31, 2022 22:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

After submitting two petitions to the Chief Minister seeking government intervention for the immediate release of the body of his mother Padmam, one of the two victims of suspected human sacrifice in Elanthoor, R. Selvaraj of has now written to the District Collector.

In the letter, he sought assistance from the district administration citing the financial difficulties he faced owing to his prolonged stay in the city waiting to get his mother’s body for funeral back home in Dharmapuri.

Also Read
Following Elanthoor, groundswell of voices against superstitious practices 

Talking to the media here outside the office of the District Police Chief (Kochi City) on Monday, Mr. Selvaraj complained that there wasn’t even a single phone call enquiring after the family’s state despite the two petitions given to the Chief Minister. He said that the family was in financial distress by staying back in the city and that he has lost his job on being absent from work for over 40 days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the police said that there was no other alternative but to wait for the DNA result proving the victim’s identity. Premature release of the body may result in the prosecution getting pilloried by the defence in the court if the DNA result throws up a mismatch.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Kottayam Medical College authorities had a tough time conducting the post-mortem of the body parts of the victim as they were heavily contaminated and it took over a fortnight to clean up the parts and complete the autopsy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app