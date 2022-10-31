Elanthoor case: victim’s son now writes to Collector

After submitting two petitions to the Chief Minister seeking government intervention for the immediate release of the body of his mother Padmam, one of the two victims of suspected human sacrifice in Elanthoor, R. Selvaraj of has now written to the District Collector.

In the letter, he sought assistance from the district administration citing the financial difficulties he faced owing to his prolonged stay in the city waiting to get his mother’s body for funeral back home in Dharmapuri.

Talking to the media here outside the office of the District Police Chief (Kochi City) on Monday, Mr. Selvaraj complained that there wasn’t even a single phone call enquiring after the family’s state despite the two petitions given to the Chief Minister. He said that the family was in financial distress by staying back in the city and that he has lost his job on being absent from work for over 40 days.

However, the police said that there was no other alternative but to wait for the DNA result proving the victim’s identity. Premature release of the body may result in the prosecution getting pilloried by the defence in the court if the DNA result throws up a mismatch.

The Kottayam Medical College authorities had a tough time conducting the post-mortem of the body parts of the victim as they were heavily contaminated and it took over a fortnight to clean up the parts and complete the autopsy.