Elamakkara murder case: an emotional farewell for the infant

December 17, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - KOCHI

In his very brief life that lasted all of 45 days before being snuffed out in a dingy lodge room at Elamakkara, allegedly by his mother and her live-in partner, he probably never saw a toy or a flower.

So, when it was time to send the little soul back from this earth, the police, not always known for their compassion, were thoughtful to leave behind a few flowers and even a toy inside a casket that was so small that the very thought of a body being laid inside it was heartbreaking.

Then the casket was buried, just like that. With none who could be called family around, the infant left as abandoned as he was in his life exactly 10 days after he was murdered. Shanif, 25, of Kannur and Aswathy, 25, of Eramalloor, had since been arrested and now remain in judicial custody. The accused had brought the infant to the Ernakulam General Hospital feigning that the child had choked on breastmilk on December 5.

For everyone present, including the cops, a couple of councillors, a smattering of media personnel, and some strangers, at the crematorium of the Kochi Corporation at Pulleppady, the burial was as distressing as it was emotional. “Usually, an unclaimed body is disposed of simply wrapped in a white cloth in the presence of a single cop. But in this case, there were quite a few police personnel. An aged woman also turned up and shed tears for a baby who was a stranger to her,” said C. Jayakumar, ACP, Ernakulam Central, who left a rattle toy with the body as that was the only toy he could associate with a baby so small.

‘Heart-wrenching’

Councillors R. Ranish and Manu Jacob had also turned up though the incident did not take place in neither of their divisions. “He looked so adorable. To see his small body lying in a casket that looked as small was so heart-wrenching. Thankfully, as the ACP said, there was someone, though a stranger, to shed a few tears for him,” said Mr. Jacob.

The police had approached the families of the infant’s mother and her husband, who denied to be his father, requesting them to claim the body kept at the morgue of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. They simply declined. The mother did not request to attend the funeral of her baby either. Eventually, it was not fair to leave him in the cold any more.