Elaborate traffic regulations in Ernakulam Rural police limits ahead of New Year revelry

December 30, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOCHI

Extensive traffic regulations will be enforced in the Ernakulam Rural police limits on Saturday in view of the New Year revelry.

One-way will be enforced on the main road to Cherai along the Vypeen-Munambam State Highway. Motorists going to the beach should take right on their return and proceed via Munambam to enter the State Highway at the IR Turn. Only two-wheelers will be allowed to take Janahitha Road along Munmabam Raveendra bridge to touch the State Highway.

Motorists taking left from the beach should proceed to the State Highway along Raktheshwari Road. Those taking right turn from Kuzhuppilly beach should also take the same route. Those taking left turn should return along Edavanakkad Seythu Muhammed Beach Road to enter the State Highway.

Parking along the stretch between Cherai and Munambam beaches will be allowed along the western side of the road alone. On the stretch between Cherai beach and Kuzhupilly beach, parking will be restricted to the eastern side of the road.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed towards Cherai from 2 p.m. on Saturday. Vehicles reaching the beach before that should be parked on the northern side of the Cherai Bhuvaneshwari Temple. Parking remains completely banned along the main road to Cherai beach on the Vypeen-Munambam highway. Traffic regulations will kick in along beach roads from Saturday at 12 noon.

Stringent action will be taken against drinking in public places and those driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Visitors to the beach should carry identity cards. Those using loudspeakers and bursting crackers without prior approval will face tough action.

As part of traffic restrictions in Aluva, Nedumbassery, and Angamaly, heavy vehicles will be restricted along highways and MC Road between 5 p.m. on Saturday and the early hours of Sunday. Roadside parking will be banned.

Those heading to the airport from Ernakulam side should take the Pulinchodu bypass and KSRTC Road to proceed along Mahilalayam Thuruth. Those from Perumbavoor side should take the Aluva KSRTC Road to proceed via Thuruth bridge. Those from Thrissur side should proceed through Nayathodu. Those proceeding in the return direction should take the same routes.

The police have advised those passing through the Kochi airport on Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday to reach the airport before 5 p.m. Those headed towards Ernakulam from Thrissur should take the turn at Paravur Kavala and proceed via UC College, Pathalam, and Kalamassery. Those in the return direction should follow the same route.

Security arrangements

The Rural police have made extensive arrangements to prevent New Year revelry from going out of control. Apart from deploying over 1,500 police officers, dog and bomb squads will be pressed into service at railway stations, bus stands, airport, beaches, and other areas that may experience crowding. Separate squads will be formed for checking. Those found in suspicious circumstances will be subjected to elaborate checking.