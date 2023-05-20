HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eighteen cases of illegal waste dumping in Kochi

Violations found in Maradu, Ambalamedu, Thoppumpady, Kannamaly, Ernakulam North, Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, Kadavantra, and Harbour

May 20, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have stepped up action against illegal dumping of waste in public places.

Eighteen cases were registered within the city and rural limits for such violations on May 18 and 19. In the city limits, the violations were found in police stations at Maradu, Ambalamedu, Thoppumpady, Kannamaly, Ernakulam North, Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, Kadavantra, and Harbour.

The Maradu Police registered a case against the management of St. Mary’s Medicals and S.S. Mart Vegetables and Provision Store in Petta for illegal waste dumping at Poonithura on May 18. Action was also taken against N.R. Saju of Ambadimala, Abdul Muneer of Kasaragod, and Josy of Thoppumpady for waste dumping in public areas. Cases were registered against eight persons for illegal waste dumping on May 19, according to an official communication.

Related Topics

waste management / urban solid waste / waste / waste management and pollution control

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.