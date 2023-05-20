Eighteen cases of illegal waste dumping in Kochi

May 20, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The police have stepped up action against illegal dumping of waste in public places.

Eighteen cases were registered within the city and rural limits for such violations on May 18 and 19. In the city limits, the violations were found in police stations at Maradu, Ambalamedu, Thoppumpady, Kannamaly, Ernakulam North, Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, Kadavantra, and Harbour.

The Maradu Police registered a case against the management of St. Mary’s Medicals and S.S. Mart Vegetables and Provision Store in Petta for illegal waste dumping at Poonithura on May 18. Action was also taken against N.R. Saju of Ambadimala, Abdul Muneer of Kasaragod, and Josy of Thoppumpady for waste dumping in public areas. Cases were registered against eight persons for illegal waste dumping on May 19, according to an official communication.