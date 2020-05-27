Eight turn positive in Kannur

KANNUR

27 May 2020 00:10 IST

New cases include four young girls from Dharmadam

Eight more persons were confirmed positive for SARS-COV-2 in the district on Tuesday.

District Collector T.V. Subhash said the new cases included two persons each who returned from Dubai and Mumbai and four persons who got the infection through contacts.

The Gulf returnees are two children from Mattannur aged 13 and 7, who arrived at Kannur airport on May 17. The Mumbai returnees, aged 64 and 62 and hailing from Panniyannur, arrived in Kannur on May 18.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, in Dharmadam two nine-year-old girls and two 10-year and 15- year-old girls were found infected with the virus.

With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district has reached 196. Of these, 119 have been discharged after treatment.

The district currently has 11,397 people under surveillance. Among them are 58 in the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, 66 in the Anjarakandy COVID treatment centre, 23 in the Thalassery General Hospital, 18 in the Kannur District Hospital and 11,232 under home observation. So far, 5,917 samples have been sent from the district. Of this 5,410 turned negative. There are 192 results to be obtained.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod district three more persons were confirmed positive for the virus on Tuesday. The new cases included a couple hailing from Madhur panchayat who arrived from Maharashtra, and a native of Madikai who returned from the Gulf.

The 38-year-old man from Madikai arrived at Kannur airport from Qatar on May 19 and was in quarantine at the Kanhangad government hospital since his arrival, said District Medical Officer M.V. Ramdas. He was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Ukkunadu, when he tested positive.

The Madhur couple, aged 28 and 25, arrived at Talapady by bus from Mumbai on May 23 and were in quarantine since then at the Kasaragod General Hospital.

Meanwhile, two persons, a 51-year-old resident of Paivalike and a 49-year-old from Kumbala, undergoing treatment at the Ukkunadu hospital, were discharged on Tuesday. Now 3,205 people are under observation in the district – 2,624 at homes and 581 at hospitals.