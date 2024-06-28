Eight trips of Kochi Water Metro ferry cancelled on Vyttila-Kakkanad route

A total of eight trips of a Kochi Water Metro ferry that operated in the Vyttila-Kakkanad corridor were cancelled after 2:45 p.m. on June 27 (Thursday) after it encountered a technical snag.

Subsequently, the Water Metro authorities informed passengers through its WhatsApp group of the trip cancellations from Vyttila at 2:45 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 5:40 p.m., and 6:10 p.m. and the return trips from Kakkanad at 3:20 p.m. and 4:50 p.m.

The three other boats on the stretch were operating as per schedule, while the detained ferry was repaired by evening, informed sources said.

On an average, ferries on the stretch that links Vyttila with Kakkanad have been operating every 25 minutes in each direction.

Efforts are on to operate trips every 15 minutes, when Cochin Shipyard Limited hands over more ferries to Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML) and more floating pontoons are installed at the two terminals. This will help maintain a stand-by ferry that could step in, if any ferry has to be withdrawn from service. The shipyard is shortly expected to hand over the 15th of the 23 ferries for which orders had been placed.

It is hoped that another six ferries will be handed over to KWML by September. The tender process to procure another 15 electric-hybrid ferries is under way. This is part of the total 30 ferries that have been mulled in the second phase of the Water Metro project.