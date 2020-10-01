Eight new FLTCs to be opened soon in Kochi

With the surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, eight new first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) will begin functioning soon. So far, the city has had only one FLTC functioning at Mattancherry.

The new FLTCs will be set up at halls at Palluruthy, Vyttila, Kalvathy, Vaduthala, Edakochi, Kaloor, Kathrikadavu, and Edappally. Basic facilities have already been arranged at these halls.

Funds from the Kochi corporation’s Plan Fund will be utilised for these measures against COVID-19 spread, District Collector S. Suhas said at a meeting held on Wednesday with MLAs T.J. Vinod, P. T. Thomas, and M. Swaraj, and senior health officials.

At this critical juncture of COVID-19 spread in the district, no slip-ups in following the protocol can be permitted, and efforts will be intensified to ensure that people follow the guidelines, the Collector said, according to a release here.