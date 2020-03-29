Eight new cases in Kannur, seven in Kasaragod

Eight more COVID-19 cases were reported in Kannur on Sunday, taking the total number of corona-infected persons to 34 in the district.

District Collector T.V. Subhash said that of the affected people three hailed from Mooriyad in Koothuparamba, two from Tablegate in Thalassery, one from Kolayadu in Kannavam, one from Naduvil in Kudiyanmala and one from Mananthery from Chittariparamba.

According to the District Health department, the 30-year-old man from Mooriyad arrived in Karipur on an Emirates EK 568 flight from Dubai on March 22. While another 45-year-old resident of Mooriyad arrived in Karipur from Sharjah on Air India Express IX 354 on March 21. Likewise, the other 52-year-old resident from Mooriyad arrived in Kannur on 20 March from Dubai on Emirates EK 568 after arriving in Bengaluru. All three were later sent to Thalassery General Hospital for the swab test.

The two men, aged 45 and 40, both from Tablegate and a 48-year-old man from Kannavam, arrived in Karipur on Air India AI 938 flight on March 21. All three were sent to Thalassery General Hospital.

Similarly, a 35-year-old man from Kannur, who arrived in Kannur on an Air India Express flight from Dubai on March 20, was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kannur.

The 40-year-old man from Mananthery arrived in Nedumbassery airport on March 22 from Dubai on Emirates EK 532. He was under observation at Thalassery General Hospital and is currently admitted to Kannur Government Medical College. The patient from Kannavam is in an isolation ward in Thalassery General Hospital. The remaining six people will be shifted to the isolation wards arranged in Anjarakandy COVID-19 treatment centre.