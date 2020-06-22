Kochi

Eight migrant workers moved into quarantine

Locals lay siege to them at Edappally

A group of eight migrant workers from Rajasthan was moved to a quarantine facility by the Elamakkara police after irate locals laid siege to them on their arrival near the Al-Ameen College at Edappally.

They had come straight from the Kochi airport in two SUVs reportedly for work at a mall. Their arrival raised the hackles of local residents who were unaware that the workers had pre-arranged quarantine facility. The situation was diffused by the Elamakkara police who moved the workers into a flat at Ponekkara for quarantine.

