Eight-member gang arrested for attempt to murder

Condition of victim remains critical

A special investigation team (SIT) of the police on Thursday arrested an eight-member gang accused of hacking and seriously injuring a youngster at Aikkattakavu in Puliyanam near Angamaly on the eve of Onam.

The arrested are Anson, 23, Elias, 24, Krishnaprasad, 23, Martin, 23, Mithun, 24, Sreejith, 23, Tony 24, and Vaishnav, 23. While the prime accused, Abhijit, was arrested on the day of the incident, the rest had been absconding.

The SIT constituted by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik nabbed the accused from a forest region at Mullaringadu in Idukki where they had been hiding since the incident. All the accused have criminal antecedents.

The police said the accused had a run-in with the victim in the past, and the assault was an act of vendetta. The victim remains hospitalised, and his condition is critical.

A team led by Aluva Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Venu, Angamaly Station House Officer Sony Mathai, Principal Sub Inspector T.M. Soofy, Sub Inspector Ajesh, Assistant Sub Inspector P.V. George, and Civil Police Officers Rony Augustine and Ali made the arrest.