Eight-hour single duty being planned, KSRTC tells court

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has a plan to implement an eight-hour single duty system across the State to effectively utilise its resources, according to an affidavit filed by the corporation before the High Court. The affidavit has been filed in response to a writ petition challenging the circular on the duty pattern of the drivers and conductors.

The affidavit added that the corporation was planning to implement the scheme step by step, starting from the city service in Thiruvananthapuram. The KSRTC had conducted a study for implementing the eight-hour single duty pattern in Kaniyapuram and Attingal depots to make the services more efficient. By modifying the 2,400 ordinary schedules of the KSRTC with the pattern, the corporation aimed at generating an additional revenue of ₹25 crore a month, it was contended. However, three major employees union of the KSRTC were against its implementation.