Eight deacons to be ordained as priests of Syro-Malabar Church on Nov. 4 at Angamaly

Ending a period of uncertainty, Apostolic Administrator Mar Bosco Puthur will ordain eight deacons as priests of the Syro-Malabar Church on November 4 at the minor seminary at Angamaly, the Major Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese said in a release on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development comes at the end of a standoff between two factions of the Church on the issue of ordination.

A group of rebels in the archdiocese had said last week that they would lay siege to the Apostolic Administrator and archdiocesan curia members at the venue of the ordination. The Almaya Munnettam, the rebels’ forum, had said that the members of the group did not approve of the appointment of the new curia members and hence both the Apostolic Administrator and curia members would be boycotted at all public venues as a sign of protest.

The rebel group also claimed that the two groups, the official group and the rebels, were bound by agreements they had reached, but the bishops were not honouring their part of the commitment. They further claimed that the agreement signed by the eight deacons before ordination to the priesthood was the result of discussions between the lay groups and priests in the archdiocese. There was no condition that the newly ordained priests would celebrate only the synod-prescribed unified Mass, the group claimed.

On its part, the Syro-Malabar Church went on to officially caution the faithful against the “deceitful” ways of those threatening to disrupt the ordination of deacons in the archdiocese. The same people who brought the faithful out into the streets allegedly for not ordaining the deacons were now threatening to disrupt their ordinations and Mass, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.