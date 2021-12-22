Eight cases registered on charge of spreading communal hatred on social media

KOCHI

22 December 2021 18:36 IST

The Ernakulam Rural police on Wednesday registered eight cases for inciting communal hatred on social media.

While three cases were registered at the Ernakulam rural cyber station, one each was registered at North Paravur, Chottanikkara, Edathala, Angamaly and Aluva police stations respectively.

The cyber police are closely watching those attempting to damage communal harmony and exhorting people to riot.

Job fraud

The Nedumbassery police on Wednesday arrested a man on the charge of cheating by promising jobs.

Jyothish, 35, of Thiruvananthapuram is accused of cheating an aspirant from Alappuzha and his friend by offering them jobs as ground handling staff at the Cochin International Airport.

The victim petitioned the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik, as the appointment letter never emerged long after paying up. The police suspect the accused of having cheated several persons across the State by issuing newspaper advertisements about job offers. “We are conducting a detailed probe into the matter,” said Mr. Karthik.

A team comprising Inspector P.M. Baiju, Sub Inspector Aneesh K. Das, Assistant Sub Inspector Abhilash, and civil police officers Rony, Augustine, Joseph, and Jismon made the arrest.