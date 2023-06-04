ADVERTISEMENT

Eight cases registered for dumping waste in public places

June 04, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The police registered eight cases on Saturday against people who dumped garbage including food waste in public spaces.

Those against whom cases were registered include hotel owners. They have been booked under the provisions of Indian Penal Code and Kerala Police Act. The cases were registered in Harbour, Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, Infopark, Ernakulam North and Hill Palace police station limits.

KAAPA

The Ernakulam Rural police arrested a youth who was a habitual offender under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) on Sunday.

Manu Parathattayil, 23, of Airapuram was taken to Viyyur central prison for preventive detention under the Act, as per a report filed by Vivek Kumar, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

He had been charged with offences that included over a dozen theft cases and drug peddling, at Kunnathunadu, Muvattupuzha and Kuruppampady police stations. A total of 78 persons were kept under preventive detention and 53 persons restricted from entering the district as a preventive measure, under Operation Dark Hunt of the police.

Held on molestation charge

A 33-year-old man was arrested on the charge of molesting two women pedestrians on Sunday at Edannakad.

Vaishakhan Kurlad of Aluva reportedly molested them as they were returning home from work on May 30, after getting down from a bus. He escaped on a two wheeler. The police zeroed in on him after examining footage from over 20 CCTV cameras in the area.

CONNECT WITH US