Efforts will be made to usher in climate-resilient practices in Kochi, says official

Every effort will be made to usher in sustainable and climate-resilient practices in Kochi in order to increase the port city’s stature to that of global cities that have adopted such practices, Sarada Muraleedharan, Additional Chief Secretary (Local Self Government department) has said.

She was delivering the keynote address at the inauguration of a two-day workshop on Smart Cities and Sustainable Urban Development, hosted under the banner of India-EU Urban Partnership Programme.

Mayor M. Anilkumar and Kamilia Kristensen Rai, Counsellor, EU Delegation to India, were among those who spoke.

Leading a panel discussion on ‘Solid-waste management in Kochi, the way forward’, Nirmala Padmanabhan, who retired as professor from St. Teresa’s College and has been involved in initiatives to ensure scientific waste treatment, said indiscriminate dumping of waste into waterbodies, drains, and even burning of waste posed a major health hazard in Kochi and also contaminated groundwater.

“They also added more rodents and dogs in streets. Involvement of youth and other members of the community in waste reduction, reuse and recycling held the key to tackle the menace posed by waste,” she said.

Panelists said the 108 acres at Brahmapuram must be optimally used for waste treatment. A session on urban resilience followed. Office-bearers of Ernakulam District Residents Associations’ Apex Council (EDRAAC) and others shared their suggestions and concerns.

Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-HED) under the Kochi Corporation coordinated the workshop.