Efforts on to woo more FMCG companies to State, says Kerala Industries Minister

Published - August 06, 2024 01:16 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister P. Rajeev inaugurating session with representatives from multinational companies in the FMCG sector in Kochi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The government will help develop retail sales sector in different regions in the State and efforts are being made to attract more FMCG producers to the State, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

He was speaking at a day-long session with representatives from multinational companies in the FMCG sector on August 5 (Monday).

The session was organised under the aegis of the Kerala Industrial Promotion Bureau and the Department of Industries and Commerce. The meeting was held to gather feedback from stakeholders on the draft of a comprehensive retail sector policy being developed by the government.

Retail sector players are invited to submit their suggestions within a fortnight for inclusion in the draft policy, according to a press release. A WhatsApp group is being created to facilitate the collection of ideas from sectoral players.

The government’s Year of Enterprises has seen the registration of 2.64 lakh new industrial units in the State, involving ₹16,800 crore in investments and generating 5.6 lakh new jobs, said the press release. Of these, 1.17 lakh units have been in the retail and wholesale sector, with more than ₹7,100 crore in investment and the creation of 2.21 lakh jobs.The government’s Year of Enterprises has seen the registration of 2.64 lakh new industrial units in the State, involving ₹16,800 crore in investments and generating 5.6 lakh new jobs, said the press release.

Of these, 1.17 lakh units have been in the retail and wholesale sector, with more than ₹7,100 crore in investment and the creation of 2.21 lakh jobs.

The Minister said that a comprehensive logistics policy was being prepared. A special logistics corridor in Vizhinjam was also under government consideration, he added. Industries Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish presided over the session, and S. Harikishor, Director of the Department of Industries, was among those who spoke on the occasion.

