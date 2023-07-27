ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts on to weed out fake lottery tickets

July 27, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Startup Mission, in association with the Department of Lotteries, will address two major issues in the lucky draw of numbers. Named the ‘Lottery Challenge’, the aim of the cooperation is to phase out fake tickets in circulation and bring in QR code facilities that will lead to efficient and accurate disbursal of prize money.

The Department of Lotteries has invited applications from start-ups at https://startupmission.kerala.gov.in/pages/lotterychallenge on or before August 15.

Search is for a machine that will answer both the problems, said a communication here. The ‘Lottery Challenge’ has been drawn up amid the department’s conduct of seven weekly lotteries and a monthly lottery, besides six bumper lotteries a year.

