Efforts on to start Kendriya Vidyalaya classes from next year

KOCHI

02 December 2021 23:43 IST

The Thrikkakara municipal administration, with the support of the district administration and Kendriya Vidyalaya authorities, will make all efforts to launch classes from the next academic year.

Officials from the district administration and municipal authorities, along with officials from the Kendriya Vidyalaya, recently visited the six-acre plot of land near Thengode, on the eastern side of the district collectorate, identified for establishing the school.

Noushad Pallechi, Education Standing Committee Chairman in the Thrikkakara Municipal Council, said that a report by District Collector Jaffar Malik on the identification of the plot of land and establishment of the Central school had been submitted to the State Government. The cost involved in preparing the land for establishing the school is expected to be borne by the State, he said.

The municipal authorities had earlier identified a location at Thuthiyoor, which was not found suitable for establishing the Kendriya Vidyalaya.

It is learnt that the revenue purampoke in Thengode was spread over 8 acres but needed to be readied for the school buildings to come up. Some of the areas have to be filled. Mr. Pallechi said that the municipal administration was keen to see the school project take off the ground and would extend all support for the project.

The municipality will not incur any liability on the scheme as its duty is limited to identifying a suitable plot of land. The school buildings will be built at the expense of the Central government. The municipal authorities are also keen to see that the classes start in the next academic year with the use of the MAHS School in Kakkanad as a temporary arrangement.