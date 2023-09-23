Efforts on to revive FACT-RCF Building Products  

September 23, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KOCHI

Efforts are on to revive FACT-RCF Building Products Limited (FRBL), a joint venture between FACT and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, considering the rising demand for cost-effective materials in the building industry.

The revival efforts come at a time when the State is officially pursuing a policy of making house-building cost-effective, environment-friendly and socially responsible. Conventional house-building depends on tapping non-renewable sources like rock and sand, apart from water, which is being described as being unsustainable in the long run.

Saving natural resources

FRBL glass-reinforced, load-bearing gypsum panels can help reduce the cost of house-building by 20% to 22%, increase space availability by 8% to 10%, cut the time involved in erecting a house by half and save natural resources like river sand and rock, said an official who was part of the FRBL venture before it stopped production in late 2019.

Finding the right inputs is one of the difficulties associated with cost-effective materials for housing projects. Finding good quality traditional burnt bricks has become difficult and people, though keen to have a cost-effective house, do not take the trouble of finding these bricks, says a former academic. Similarly, the right type of bamboo, despite a lot of them going to waste in the forests, is not easily available in the open market, it was pointed out.

The former academic also said the common description as “low-cost housing” has come to imply a compromise on quality. But the act of building a house should be cost-effective, environment-friendly, and socially responsible.

Sources in State Nirmithi Kendra said the Kendra is developing technology for cost- effective houses and identifying the materials. “We have to look at alternative materials and technologies for cost-effective houses,” they said.

Key raw material

RCF Building Products launched production in 2014 and produced wall panels of 12x3 metres and 124 mm thick. The company also produced wall putty and plaster meant for building construction. The key raw material for the production is the huge reserve of gypsum available on the FACT campus. The production came to a virtual standstill ahead of the COVID-19 lockdown and associated restrictions. The company also had an outstanding loan with a bank. The issue was taken to court but efforts are on to settle the matter out of court, sources added.

