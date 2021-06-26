Efforts on to identify source of water contamination in Vyttila, nearby areas

Public urged to shut valves of supply lines on Sunday as KWA cleans pipelines

Consumers of piped drinking water in Ponnurunni, Vyttila, Thykoodam, Champakkara, Pettah, Kachapilly Road, Ambelipadam Road, Major Road, Toc-H School Road, Janatha Road, Chilavannoor Road and Kadavanthra must shut the valve of their water supply lines on Sunday (June 27) since the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) will clean the water pipelines that got contaminated with oil that is suspected to have leaked from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) pipeline at Ponnurunni.

The pumping of drinking water to these areas is expected to resume on Monday and attain normality on Tuesday, the KWA has informed.

Residents in many parts of Vyttila and nearby places had been complaining of getting drinking water contaminated by what smelt like diesel since Friday evening. Following this, the KWA collected water and oil samples on Friday and BPCL on Saturday to identify the contaminant.

BPCL and Kochi Corporation also joined in efforts to trace leaks if any in its pipelines, from where crude oil or any other contaminant managed to seep into KWA pipelines laid close by, on Saturday. The agencies deployed personnel to dig the ground at frequent intervals at Ponnurunni to trace underground pipelines and their valves that could have developed leaks.

What appeared like black or crude oil that had leaked from adjacent oil pipelines and had settled on the ground were detected at a few spots at Ponnurunni, very near to KWA valves.

“We hope to shortly zero in on the source of contamination, wash the pipeline and recharge it with potable water in a day or two,” said an official of KWA’s Vyttila office.

Month-long issue

Personnel of the health wing of the Kochi Corporation too joined the efforts to trace the contaminant, after the councillor representing Vyttila division, Sunitha Dixon, who is also chairperson of the works standing committee, drew the attention of different stakeholders to residents complaining of contaminated water for the past one month. “It got worse on Friday. Hundreds of families were affected by the contamination, since they do not have any alternative source of drinking water. Water in tanker lorries was supplied to needy people,” she said.

KWA officials who collected samples twice earlier this month had said the odour in water could be that of chlorine, said Ms. Dixon.

Assessment

BPCL sources said trenches were being dug every 100 m or so and assessed, by multiple teams. “Even otherwise, our workers walk through the exclusive underground pipeline corridor that runs to the refinery, as part of their daily inspection. The pressure of pipelines too is constantly monitored, to keep a tab on leak if any,” they added.

Excavation and fire personnel were sent to the Vyttila-Ponnuruni area on Friday, to check leak, if any, in undergound pipelines that carried hydrocarbon from the refinery to tanker berths at the jetty. No leaks in the pipelines have been found as of Saturday evening. More spots are being excavated along the pipeline corridor. Oil traces found in many pits were being removed by vacuuming, said BPCL sources.