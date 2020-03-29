Efforts on to ensure enough supply of milk, veggies and fruits

The Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma), Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK) and Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp) are pulling out all the stops to meet milk, vegetables and fruits supply requirements in the State as the lockdown to contain COVID-19 spread continues.

Horticorp and VFPCK have joined hands to revive an online order-based supply of fruits and vegetables and Milma is working to ensure that sufficient milk and associated products are available in the market.

Milma chairman P.A. Balan said that there was no milk deficiency in the State as of now. With the spread of COVID-19 across the State, demand for milk and milk products were diminishing. However, Milma was engaged fully to ensure that there would be no shortage of products, he said.

Milma was facing a problem of surplus milk procurement, Mr. Balan added. He said that conversion of milk into value-added products was taking place with the help of cooperative units in Tamil Nadu as well as private players. While procurement was in the range of 13 lakh litres per day across Kerala, sales stood around 9.45 lakh litres.

A Horticorp official said that online supply of vegetables and vegetable kits had been revived. It should be fully operational within a few days, he said on Sunday.

Horticorp has a vegetables and fruits supermarket at Kakkanad close to the district headquarters as well as one at Kadavanthra. Fruits and vegetables were being sourced mostly from local farmers and there was big demand for local produce such as nendran bananas and vegetables, the official said.

Though prices of produce in the open market had gone up considerably, Horticorp was selling produce with a realistic price tag, the official claimed.

The price of shallots or small onions hovered around ₹100 in many of the retail shops in Ernakulam, the price having risen from around ₹30 a kg ahead of the lockdown.

The official said that Horticorp had also been engaged in aggregating produce from farmers in different parts of Kerala, including from places such as Kanthalloor and Vattavada where cool season vegetables like carrot and cabbage are available.

VFPCK too is now engaged in online supplies of vegetables and fruits with the help of women from Kudumbashree groups. A group that was engaged in supplying cut vegetables before the lockdown, had now started supplying whole vegetables and fruits, said an official. The group was now working out of Kalamassery, she added.