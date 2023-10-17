Efforts on to encourage innovation skills among students, says Kerala Higher Education Minister

October 17, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOCHI

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said here on Tuesday that the government wanted to provide the best of learning facilities to youths that would help them secure employment.

She said infrastructure development to the tune of around ₹1,000 crore had been undertaken in universities through assistance from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). As part of funding under the Central scheme Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), ₹568-crore worth developmental works were implemented in higher educational institutions, she said after inaugurating infrastructure projects completed under RUSA at St. Albert’s College, Ernakulam, Bharata Mata College, Thrikkakara, and St. Paul’s College, Kalamassery.

The Minister said efforts were on to encourage innovation skills among students. Modern courses were being offered through the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme. Around 500 Nava Kerala fellowships had been distributed to researchers, she said.

She added that the Higher Education department had kick-started measures to change the curriculum keeping in mind interests of aspirants. The student-centric curriculum would encourage them to come up with new ideas, she said.

The Minister also inaugurated the second and third floors at the new block of the Government Model Technical Higher Secondary School at Kaloor. She said the technical institutions under the department had succeeded in imparting quality education to students.