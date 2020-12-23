Efforts on to disinfect campuses before partial reopening

FLTCs being shifted from schools; local bodies entrusted with cleaning of premises

Nearly 15 COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (FLTC) set up in schools will be shifted ahead of the partial reopening of academic sessions for students of classes X and XII on January 1.

Even though the number of FLTCs in schools was higher initially, it dropped to just 15, as many of them were closed down following a dip in COVID-19 cases. The Education Department said the district administration had already taken steps to shift FLTCs from school campuses. “It is the responsibility of the district administration and the Health Department to ensure that FLTCs are shifted ahead of the partial reopening of sessions,” it added.

Disinfection of classrooms and auditoriums will be undertaken by the local bodies concerned. Cleaning will be done as per the Health Department protocol. The Education Department will ensure that the premises are properly sanitised before allowing students into campuses. Besides, parent-teacher associations and school councils will monitor the work. The local bodies concerned should be alerted if shortcomings are noticed in the disinfection process.

Meanwhile, Education Department officials said they had not received any complaints about delay in clearing waste generated by FLTCs on campuses. The local bodies are responsible for the timely clearance of biomedical waste as per the agreement with the Indian Medical Association Goes Eco Friendly (IMAGE). But some school managements fear that the delay in clearing waste may trigger a health hazard, and that they will not be able to resume classes according to the current schedule.