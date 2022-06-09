Efforts on to contain plastic pollution off Kerala coast

June 09, 2022 00:20 IST

24 harbours come under ‘clean sea’ campaign

As the world celebrated Ocean Day on Wednesday, the 24 fishing harbours in the State have come under the ‘Suchitwa Saagaram, Sundara Theeram’ (clean sea, beautiful coast) campaign that was launched on a pilot basis at the Neendakara fishing harbour in Kollam under a State government initiative to clear the Kerala coastal sea waters and the coast of plastic waste accumulation.

P.I. Sheik Pareeth, managing director of Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation, said the Neendakara experience in collecting and recycling plastic waste from the sea that accumulated in trawling nets and nets used by traditional fishing boat operators had been a positive one, recognised globally.

He said plastic waste, including bags, bottles, and ropes from nets, was collected by a group of trained women who segregate them. Plastic waste is now segregated, cleaned, and shredded to be used in road-building. The programme is expected to cover all major fish landing centres and harbours by September and October, he added.

It is learnt that plastic granules worth around ₹22 lakh made from waste collected from the sea have been sold over the last two years. The granules have been used in road-building, mostly in Kollam district. Around 1.45 lakh kilograms of plastic materials have been collected up to December 2021, Harbour Engineering department sources said.

Mr. Pareeth said the programme for a plastic-free coastal waters and coastal areas would also involve creation of awareness groups in each local body to instruct fishers and residents on proper disposal of plastic products.

Jagjeevan, former general secretary of the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad said policy changes like the decision to reinforce the ban on manufacture of plastic bags below 50 micron by June end could help contain the problem in a big way. The ban had come into effect in 2020, but the pandemic hit its implementation.

T. Raghuvaran, general secretary of Matsya Thozhilali Federation (AITUC), said plastic was a major problem affecting even inland fisheries. He added that recent estimates had put the total plastic accumulation in inland waters at around 700 tonnes. Pollution and congestion of inland waters had affected fish resources and livelihood of fishers, he added.

P.P. Udayaghosh, State president of Bharathiya Matsya Pravarthaka Sangham, said there was serious concern about the accumulation of plastic waste, especially plastic bags, in the backwaters, that finally ended up in sea waters off the Kerala coast. While plastic bottles are easy to detect, bags and other materials tended to remain submerged. Awareness campaigns are being conducted among fishers to avoid use of plastic in a bid to contain the possible destruction of resources through plastic pollution, he said.