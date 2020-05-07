Efforts on to complete Vyttila, Kundannoor flyovers: PWD

The PWD (NH wing) is striving to complete all concreting works of Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers before the monsoons begin, despite odds like lockdown and alleged delay in clearing dues to the contracting firm building the Vyttila flyover, PWD sources said.

The two flyovers will in all likelihood be launched simultaneously during Onam season, according to PWD officials.

“Dry weather is needed for concreting and tarring works. Efforts are being made to complete them, despite summer showers affecting our plans. Problems in sourcing bitumen as per revised specifications have been sorted out. Efforts are being made to stock cement produced within Kerala, in case there are problems in transporting it from other States. But consistent availability of raw materials like aggregate is a problem,” official sources said.

The PWD had invited flak for inordinate delay in readying slip roads to divert traffic, so that vehicles could be diverted when Vyttila flyover’s approach portion on Palarivattom side is built. It readied the slip roads less than a month ago, contrary to the assurance that they would be built by May 2019. This has resulted in the approach portion lying incomplete, despite monsoon being around the corner.

In the meantime, NGOs and local units of political parties have been demanding reopening of the portion below the central span of the flyovers, to enable smooth movement of vehicles at the busy junctions. But officials said this would be tough unless signals were reinstated.