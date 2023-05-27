HamberMenu
Efforts needed to overcome the challenge of cancer: CM

‘Despite having improved treatment facilities, cancer has increased society’s vulnerability to diseases’

May 27, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala High Court Chief Justice-designate S.V. Bhatti, Former judge of Kerala High Court V.K. Mohanan, Critic M.K. Sanoo, and Health Minister Veena George at the inauguration of Ardradarsanam Trust, launched in memory of Mr. V.K. Mohanan’s daughter Dr. Chandni Mohan, in Kochi on Saturday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala High Court Chief Justice-designate S.V. Bhatti, Former judge of Kerala High Court V.K. Mohanan, Critic M.K. Sanoo, and Health Minister Veena George at the inauguration of Ardradarsanam Trust, launched in memory of Mr. V.K. Mohanan’s daughter Dr. Chandni Mohan, in Kochi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R.K. NITHIN 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday that concerted efforts were required to overcome the challenges posed by cancer.

“Despite having improved treatment facilities and infrastructure, cancer has increased society’s vulnerability to diseases. In these changing times, we need to take on such challenges and try to overcome them,” he said at the inauguration of ‘Ardradarsanam’, a welfare trust launched in memory of Dr. Chandni Mohan, who had succumbed to cancer on October 8, 2022. She was the daughter of former Kerala High Court judge V.K. Mohanan.

Recalling that the ‘Ardram’ health project initiated by the government in 2016 had helped in providing quality medicare to the needy, Mr. Vijayan said it had also resulted in the infrastructural upgradation of government hospitals. The programme was launched with the aim that nobody should be denied treatment for not having money to avail it. He hoped that the trust would be able to create awareness against the monopolies in the pharmaceutical sector.

S.V. Bhatti, Chief Justice-designate of the Kerala High Court; critic M.K. Sanoo; Veena George, Minister for Health; Justice P. Gopinath of the Kerala High Court; Hibi Eden, MP; and Mayor M. Anilkumar were present.

