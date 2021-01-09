Effluents let into the open at Mulanthuruthy

Kochi

09 January 2021 02:21 IST

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has informed the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) that untreated waste water was being discharged into the open by some private companies at Mulanthuruthy.

PCB officials had inspected the units on a directive from SHRC Chairman Antony Dominic. Abi Kunjumon, a local resident, had submitted a complaint before the commission, alleging that the untreated effluents were a threat to people and natural resources.

The board had inspected companies including OEN India and FCI OEN. The waste water treatment plant was found working. Samples of treated water were collected. The treatment plant at OEN India was not functioning, according to a release by the SHRC. The board had sought three-month time to submit the test results as the lab was under renovation.

