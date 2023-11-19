HamberMenu
Edvanakkad residents block road in protest against delay in repairing pipeline  

November 19, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

More than 200 people in coastal Edavanakkad panchayat have joined a protest, blocking the arterial Vypeen-Munambam Road at Illathumpady after pipelines providing drinking water to about 6,000 families have virtually dried up.

Panchayat vice president V.K. Iqbal said drinking water supply came to a standstill 10 days ago after a pipe burst under a bridge at Ayamapally. Repeated representations to the authorities failed to evoke any response and “people were left with no option but to block the road to get the authorities’ attention”, he said on Sunday.

Kerala Water Authority (KWA) engineers, who arrived at the scene, are learnt to have assured the people that the defect would be immediately rectified. Mr. Iqbal alleged that only temporary measures were being adopted to solve the problem. Finding a solution to the periodic instances of pipe burst involved bringing the supply line over the ground and plugging the leak permanently. He also claimed that the panchayat authorities had agreed to bear the cost of repairing the pipeline on a permanent basis as the KWA claimed there was funds crunch to carry out the works.

