Educational programme on development studies

Around 40 students and professionals will participate in a week-long educational programme focusing on development studies, which was inaugurated in the city on Sunday.

The Summer Winter School programme is being organised by the Ahmedabad-based CEPT University in association with the German agency for international cooperation (GiZ). The programme will be hosted by the Kochi Corporation’s Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-HED). While the first phase will witness participants interacting closely with professors and experts here in the city, the second phase will take place in Frankfurt, Germany. Differences in the development and growth of the two cities, along with possible areas of cooperation, will be studied. After the culmination of the first leg of the programme, participants will depart for Frankfurt on December 7.

The programme was inaugurated at C-HED on Sunday by GiZ India Project Manager Georg Jahnsen. The event was attended by CEPT University professors Saswat Bandyopadhyay and Sejal Patel, C-EARTH chairman Regive Manuel, Simon Radtke of GiZ, C-HED director Rajan Chedambath, and Cochin Smart Mission Limited urban planner Riby Rachel Mathews.