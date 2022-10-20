Educational institutions in Ernakulam to have Janajagrata Samitis to fight drug menace

The Samitis empowered to visit shops near schools to find out whether they are dealing in drugs, says Assistant Excise Commissioner

Educational institutions across Ernakulam district are fast building an additional layer of defence against the surging drug menace by constituting Janajagrata Samitis comprising people from all walks of life.

A government order jointly issued by the general education, higher education, labour and scheduled caste and scheduled tribe development departments had directed the formation of Samitis at high schools, higher secondary schools, technical institutions, and colleges, including professional colleges, as part of a concerted effort to fend off threats posed by drugs.

“In fact, Janajagrata Samitis are an expanded form of anti-narcotic clubs of the Excise department’s Vimukthi Mission already active in educational institutions. Only, more representatives have been drafted in to give them a wider reach,” said Sunu C., Assistant Excise Commissioner, who is also the manager of Vimukthi Mission in Ernakulam.

The Samiti is chaired by the parent-teacher association (PTA) president with the principal or headmaster as the convener. It also comprises representatives of teachers, students, former students, social workers, political parties, education development committees and, in the case of unaided and CBSE schools, managements as well.

“Janajagrata Samitis have been empowered to visit shops in the neighbourhood of schools to find out whether they are dealing in drugs. They also look for spots where there are signs of using drugs, like an abandoned cigarette bud and find who are behind them. There are definite indications of public being more aware of the dangers posed by drugs and such sustained alertness on the part of people could prove effective,” said Mr. Sunu.

More schools express interest

More and more unaided and CBSE schools are also evincing interest in forming anti-narcotic clubs and Janajagrata Samitis.

Similar Samitis are being set up at panchayat ward-level to maximise public participation in fighting drug menace. This way, the public can keep an eye on suspicious elements trying to target vulnerable children in places like bus stops.

Already, some schools are deploying teachers at bus stops and other suspicious spots near campuses to protect students from being approached by drug peddlers.