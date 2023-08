August 26, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - KOCHI

P.T. Thomas Educational Excellence Awards, instituted by Uma Thomas, MLA, were presented on Saturday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan distributed the awards to students from the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency who excelled in 2023 SSLC and Plus Two exams. Ms. Thomas presided over the function. District Collector N.S.K. Umesh and Thrikkakara municipal chairperson Radhamani Pillai were among those who were present.