Education does not come under the Consumer Protection Act, says Kerala State Commission

Published - September 01, 2024 08:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has reiterated that students are not considered consumers as per the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, as imparting education is not classified as a service.

The commission made the observation while setting aside an order of the Malappuram Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directing a pharmacy institution to compensate a student for withholding his transfer certificate and other documents after he discontinued his studies.

The State Commission cited the case of Manu Solanki vs Vinayaka Mission University, where the National Commission clarified that consumer forums lack jurisdiction over disputes involving educational institutions. The district commission, by overlooking the settled legal position and allowing the complaint on humanitarian grounds, issued an order contrary to the established law, which is therefore subject to reversal.

Kochi / Kerala / consumer issue / students

