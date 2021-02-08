EDRAAC demands steps to end traffic snarls at Vyttila

Kochi

08 February 2021

District Collector S. Suhas must form a committee comprising members of the public to find a lasting solution to traffic chaos being witnessed at Vyttila even after PWD built a six-lane flyover at the junction, district committee members of Ernakulam District Residents Association Apex Council (EDRAAC) demanded in a resolution passed at a meeting of the body that was held here on Saturday.

The PWD must pay heed to the demand from the traffic police and scale down the massive roundabout and pavements built beneath the flyover’s central spans. This is because they eat up considerable space which moving vehicles and those awaiting the signal can utilise.

In addition, the traffic signal posts and the watch tower of the traffic police must be relocated in order to unwind traffic hold-ups in and around Vyttila. There is also need to widen roads, especially at the eastern side of the junction.

In this circumstance, the District Collector must take the lead in bringing together officials of the PWD, police, Kochi Corporation, people’s representatives and also members of the public and form a committee to resolve traffic gridlocks, said M.T. Varghese, general secretary, in a release. The EDRAAC has also demanded steps to rein in steep price hike of fuel and also a solution to the farmers’ agitation in New Delhi. The Vyttila Vikasana Samiti too has demanded that buildings and other structures that obstruct the flow of vehicles at Vyttila be dismantled.