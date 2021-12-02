EDRAAC demands law for residents’ associations

KOCHI

02 December 2021 23:30 IST

The State Government must provide legislative backing for the effective functioning of residents’ associations, the Ernakulam District Residents Associations’ Apex Council (EDRAAC) has demanded in a resolution.

The government must consult apex councils/confederations of residents’ associations, before finalising laws. Each association must have at least 50 member families, the EDRAAC resolution says.

Mayor M. Anil Kumar inaugurated the council’s meeting and a workshop that it hosted on Thursday. He exhorted the associations to help combat the menace posed by increasing drugs abuse and crimes. Rangadasa Prabhu, president of EDRAAC, chaired the sessions.

