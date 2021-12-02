Kochi

EDRAAC demands law for residents’ associations

The State Government must provide legislative backing for the effective functioning of residents’ associations, the Ernakulam District Residents Associations’ Apex Council (EDRAAC) has demanded in a resolution.

The government must consult apex councils/confederations of residents’ associations, before finalising laws. Each association must have at least 50 member families, the EDRAAC resolution says.

Mayor M. Anil Kumar inaugurated the council’s meeting and a workshop that it hosted on Thursday. He exhorted the associations to help combat the menace posed by increasing drugs abuse and crimes. Rangadasa Prabhu, president of EDRAAC, chaired the sessions.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2021 11:31:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/edraac-demands-law-for-residents-associations/article37814315.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY