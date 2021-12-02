EDRAAC demands law for residents’ associations

The State Government must provide legislative backing for the effective functioning of residents’ associations, the Ernakulam District Residents Associations’ Apex Council (EDRAAC) has demanded in a resolution.

The government must consult apex councils/confederations of residents’ associations, before finalising laws. Each association must have at least 50 member families, the EDRAAC resolution says.

Mayor M. Anil Kumar inaugurated the council’s meeting and a workshop that it hosted on Thursday. He exhorted the associations to help combat the menace posed by increasing drugs abuse and crimes. Rangadasa Prabhu, president of EDRAAC, chaired the sessions.