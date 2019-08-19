EDRAAC, bus operators peeved at Vyttila, Kundannoor traffic snarls

The Ernakulam District Residents Association Apex Council (EDRAAC) and private bus operators have expressed concerns about mounting traffic snarls at Vyttila and Kundannoor, which have been heavily barricaded for flyover works.

The pathetic condition of many parts of the NH Bypass and side roads in the vicinity of flyover worksites has been causing traffic hold-ups and accidents for the past many months. Slushy approach roads which were dug up by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and left unattended by the agency have made matters worse. On its part, the PWD (NH wing) is under fire for not readying slip roads on the Palarivattom side of Vyttila Junction, a year since work began.

“Improper planning by PWD (NH wing) at Vyttila and subsequent mayhem at the junction and on approach roads have resulted in each bus having to cover an extra 5-km per trip,” said K.B. Suneer, district secretary of Kerala Private Bus Operators’ Association (PBOA).

Buses have to go all the way up to Chalikkavattom beyond Vyttila overbridge and take a U-turn there. Serpentine traffic snarls add to the chaos. Many buses were forced to cancel a trip or terminate services midway to adhere to the schedule, he said.

EDRAAC district committee member Jayamohan P.G. said the problems could have been prevented if the PWD (NH wing) had the foresight to develop approach roads before launching flyover works.

“It has also failed to pave concrete blocks over potholes, despite accidents and traffic snarls. Neither the KWA nor the PWD has been stirred into action, although the deadline set by District Collector S. Suhas to restore Subash Chandra Bose Road and Thammanam-Ponnurunni Road expired a week ago,” he said.

People would be forced to launch agitations if the departments continued their apathy, he added.