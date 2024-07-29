GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Edavanakad residents block road demanding inclusion in CRZ-2 category

Published - July 29, 2024 09:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Edavanakad panchayat residents block the national highway demanding steps to include the local body in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) 2 category, at Vachakkal Junction on Monday.

Edavanakad panchayat residents block the national highway demanding steps to include the local body in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) 2 category, at Vachakkal Junction on Monday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

A section of residents of Edavanakad panchayat on Monday blocked the thoroughfare at Vachakkal Junction near Edavanakad demanding inclusion of the local body in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) 2 category where a relaxed regime exists.

Currently, the panchayat is classified in 3 (B) where stringent restrictions have been imposed regarding construction activities in the coastal area.

Though the State government had included 175 local bodies in the second category, Edavanakkad was excluded from the list. Interestingly, the nearby panchayats were included in the second category, said E.K. Saliharan, the president of the CRZ Action Council.

The exclusion of the Edavanakad panchayat from the list would deny hundreds of residents of the local body the benefits of the new CRZ norms. There is no justification for the exclusion of the local body from the list, he said.

The police arrested the residents who obstructed the road as part of the protest. The arrested persons were later released on bail.

The action council would intensify the protest in the coming days, he said.

Related Topics

social issue / environmental issues / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.