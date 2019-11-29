Edappally underpass work to begin in January

The work to build a railway underpass at Edappally will begin in the first week of January, Hibi Eden, MP, has said. This was stated by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goel, in reply to a question on the project raised by Mr. Eden in Parliament.

Thripunithura bypass

Three MPs – Hibi Eden, Benny Behanan and Thomas Chazhikadan - apprised Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari of the urgent need to build the Thripunithura bypass to decongest the town. They demanded that the bypass, part of Kochi-Dhanushkodi NH, be included in the Centre’s Bharatamala Project.